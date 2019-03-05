The Transport Museum is announcing a fresh batch of tours of the Hidden parts of the London Underground once again.

For the first time, Hidden London is also bringing some movie magic to its historic Aldwych disused station tours with a complimentary film screening of the award-winning film Darkest Hour (2017). Film fans will also have the chance to walk in the footsteps of James Bond during the Charing Cross tour and complimentary Skyfall (2012) screening.

Alongside these new screenings, other Hidden London tours this summer include Down Street, Highgate, Euston, Clapham South and 55 Broadway.

Hidden London tour tickets go on sale on Friday 8th March at 10am – although if you sign up for their newsletter (bottom of this page), then you get early booking on Thursday 7th March.

Highgate: Wilderness Walkabout

Highgate station is a quiet oasis in an urban setting. The tantalising evidence of its past has gradually been reclaimed by nature and it is hard to imagine that it was once set to become a bustling interchange, speeding passengers on their way to central London.

Find out why it now lies in a secluded vale as an urban wilderness home to protected species.

IanVisits review

Dates: Wednesday – Sunday, 11 July – 4 August

Times: Various

Duration: 75 minutes

Tickets:Adult £35.00; Concession £30.00

Details here

Clapham South: Subterranean shelter

Hidden beneath Clapham Common and the surrounding streets lies an engineering marvel, a piece of London’s history that played a vital role in the nation’s defence during its darkest hours.

Clapham South deep-level shelter is one of eight Second World War civilian deep shelters built in London that reveal the extraordinary stories of those who sheltered here, from Londoners seeking refuge during the Blitz, to Caribbean migrants arriving on the Empire Windrush.

IanVisits review

Dates: Wednesday – Sunday, 11 April – 14 April, 25 – 26 April, 1 May – 5 May 2019

Times: Various

Duration: 75 mins

Tickets: Adult £35.00, Concession £30.00

Details here

55 Broadway: London’s First Skyscraper

2019 marks the 90th anniversary of 55 Broadway’s construction. Commissioned as the new headquarters of the Underground Group, the building was London’s first skyscraper. 55 Broadway’s exterior features sculptures by some of the most celebrated and controversial artists of the day and is now a Grade 1 listed structure.

Your tour will give you elite access to London Underground’s iconic former headquarters, and a new perspective on the capital city as you journey up 14 storeys (mostly by lift) to see beautifully designed offices, grand meeting rooms, and stunning rooftop views.

IanVisits review

Dates: Saturday – Sunday, 13 – 14 April, 25 – 26 May, 15 – 16 June, 6 – 7 July, 10 – 11 August 2019

Times: Various

Duration: 90 mins approx

Tickets: Adult £38.50, Concessions £33.50

Details here

Charing Cross: Access all Areas

Situated at the point where the Strand and Trafalgar Square meet, Charing Cross station provides access to an area of London familiar to Londoners and tourists, but few would guess what lies beneath the streets.

Closed to the public since 1999, the Jubilee line platforms at Charing Cross are now synonymous with movie and TV filming. This is a unique opportunity to view the sites where blockbuster movies such as Paddington Bear (2013) and Skyfall (2011/12) were filmed.

Dates: Wednesday – Sunday, 25 April – 23 May, 12 July – 4 August 2019

Times: Various

Duration: 75 mins

Tickets:Adult £41.50, Concession £36.50

Details here

Euston: The Lost Tunnels

Few of the 42 million customers who use Euston Underground station every year would guess that they pass within metres of not one, but two disused stations as they make their way through the modern passageways. See a gallery of preserved vintage advertising poster fragments that have been concealed for over 50 years.

Learn about the newest innovations to the Tube and Network Rail station and witness the remains of its past before the site is transformed for the arrival of HS2.

IanVisits review

Dates: Wednesday – Thursday, 5 June – 20 June 2019; Wednesday – Sunday, 23 August – 22 September

Times: Various

Duration: 75 mins

Tickets: Adult £41.50; Concessions £36.50

Details here

Aldwych: The End of the Line

Aldwych station has provided shelter for Londoners during the Blitz, secure wartime storage for valuable artworks, an ideal space for emergency planning and practice on the Tube and a unique backdrop for film and TV productions including Darkest Hour (2017), Sherlock (2014), Mr Selfridge (2013) and Atonement (2007).

The station has been closed to the public since 1994, so this is an opportunity to see this ‘secret station’ for yourself.

IanVisits review

Dates: Friday – Sunday, 1 June – 23 June 2019

Times: Various

Duration: 75 mins

Location: Aldwych station, Surrey Street WC2R 2NE

Tickets: Adult £41.50, Concessions £36.50

Details here

Aldwych station tour and Darkest Hour screening

Hidden London will take visitors into one of London’s secret spaces, Aldwych station, to discover how this station that was first opened in 1907 has come to be well-known as a filming location.

Guests will have the chance to visit the ticket hall and abandoned platforms before heading to London Transport Museum’s Cubic Theatre to enjoy a screening of Darkest Hour with a glass of champagne (or a beer, wine or soft drink) and munch on popcorn.

Dates: Saturday – Sunday, 1 June – 23 June

Times: Various

Duration: 75 mins

Tickets: Adult £65.00, Concession £60.00

Details here

Charing Cross: Station tour and complimentary Skyfall screening

A special opportunity for Bond fans to access one of the top-secret London locations where Skyfall was filmed. Hidden London takes visitors to the disused spaces of Charing Cross Underground station, going behind closed doors to areas not accessible to the public.

Film fans will have the chance to visit where iconic moments of the film were made before heading over to London Transport Museum’s Cubic Theatre to enjoy a screening of the film while they can sip on a martini (or a beer, wine or soft drink) and munch on popcorn.

Dates: Saturday – Sunday, 4 – 5 May; Sunday 19 May; Saturday – Sunday, 20 July – 4 August 2019

Times: 12:30 tour start time; 14:15 film start time

Duration: 4 hours (approx.)

Tickets: Adult £65.00; Concessions £60.00

Details here

Down Street: Churchill’s Secret Station

Located in Mayfair between Hyde Park Corner and Green Park stations, Down Street had a short life as a working station from 1907 to 1932, but became critical to winning the Second World War when covertly transformed into the Railway Executive Committee’s bomb-proof headquarters.

Experience the warren of narrow tunnels where the nation’s railways were coordinated and Prime Minister Winston Churchill secretly took refuge at the height of the Blitz.

IanVisits review

Dates: Wednesday – Sunday, 17 May – 30 June, 16 August – 27 September

Times: Various

Duration: 90 minutes

Tickets: Adult £85.00, Concession £80.00

Details here