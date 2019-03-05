The Transport Museum is announcing a fresh batch of tours of the Hidden parts of the London Underground once again.
For the first time, Hidden London is also bringing some movie magic to its historic Aldwych disused station tours with a complimentary film screening of the award-winning film Darkest Hour (2017). Film fans will also have the chance to walk in the footsteps of James Bond during the Charing Cross tour and complimentary Skyfall (2012) screening.
Alongside these new screenings, other Hidden London tours this summer include Down Street, Highgate, Euston, Clapham South and 55 Broadway.
Hidden London tour tickets go on sale on Friday 8th March at 10am – although if you sign up for their newsletter (bottom of this page), then you get early booking on Thursday 7th March.
Highgate: Wilderness Walkabout
Highgate station is a quiet oasis in an urban setting. The tantalising evidence of its past has gradually been reclaimed by nature and it is hard to imagine that it was once set to become a bustling interchange, speeding passengers on their way to central London.
Find out why it now lies in a secluded vale as an urban wilderness home to protected species.
Dates: Wednesday – Sunday, 11 July – 4 August
Times: Various
Duration: 75 minutes
Tickets:Adult £35.00; Concession £30.00
Clapham South: Subterranean shelter
Hidden beneath Clapham Common and the surrounding streets lies an engineering marvel, a piece of London’s history that played a vital role in the nation’s defence during its darkest hours.
Clapham South deep-level shelter is one of eight Second World War civilian deep shelters built in London that reveal the extraordinary stories of those who sheltered here, from Londoners seeking refuge during the Blitz, to Caribbean migrants arriving on the Empire Windrush.
Dates: Wednesday – Sunday, 11 April – 14 April, 25 – 26 April, 1 May – 5 May 2019
Times: Various
Duration: 75 mins
Tickets: Adult £35.00, Concession £30.00
55 Broadway: London’s First Skyscraper
2019 marks the 90th anniversary of 55 Broadway’s construction. Commissioned as the new headquarters of the Underground Group, the building was London’s first skyscraper. 55 Broadway’s exterior features sculptures by some of the most celebrated and controversial artists of the day and is now a Grade 1 listed structure.
Your tour will give you elite access to London Underground’s iconic former headquarters, and a new perspective on the capital city as you journey up 14 storeys (mostly by lift) to see beautifully designed offices, grand meeting rooms, and stunning rooftop views.
Dates: Saturday – Sunday, 13 – 14 April, 25 – 26 May, 15 – 16 June, 6 – 7 July, 10 – 11 August 2019
Times: Various
Duration: 90 mins approx
Tickets: Adult £38.50, Concessions £33.50
Charing Cross: Access all Areas
Situated at the point where the Strand and Trafalgar Square meet, Charing Cross station provides access to an area of London familiar to Londoners and tourists, but few would guess what lies beneath the streets.
Closed to the public since 1999, the Jubilee line platforms at Charing Cross are now synonymous with movie and TV filming. This is a unique opportunity to view the sites where blockbuster movies such as Paddington Bear (2013) and Skyfall (2011/12) were filmed.
Dates: Wednesday – Sunday, 25 April – 23 May, 12 July – 4 August 2019
Times: Various
Duration: 75 mins
Tickets:Adult £41.50, Concession £36.50
Euston: The Lost Tunnels
Few of the 42 million customers who use Euston Underground station every year would guess that they pass within metres of not one, but two disused stations as they make their way through the modern passageways. See a gallery of preserved vintage advertising poster fragments that have been concealed for over 50 years.
Learn about the newest innovations to the Tube and Network Rail station and witness the remains of its past before the site is transformed for the arrival of HS2.
Dates: Wednesday – Thursday, 5 June – 20 June 2019; Wednesday – Sunday, 23 August – 22 September
Times: Various
Duration: 75 mins
Tickets: Adult £41.50; Concessions £36.50
Aldwych: The End of the Line
Aldwych station has provided shelter for Londoners during the Blitz, secure wartime storage for valuable artworks, an ideal space for emergency planning and practice on the Tube and a unique backdrop for film and TV productions including Darkest Hour (2017), Sherlock (2014), Mr Selfridge (2013) and Atonement (2007).
The station has been closed to the public since 1994, so this is an opportunity to see this ‘secret station’ for yourself.
Dates: Friday – Sunday, 1 June – 23 June 2019
Times: Various
Duration: 75 mins
Location: Aldwych station, Surrey Street WC2R 2NE
Tickets: Adult £41.50, Concessions £36.50
Aldwych station tour and Darkest Hour screening
Hidden London will take visitors into one of London’s secret spaces, Aldwych station, to discover how this station that was first opened in 1907 has come to be well-known as a filming location.
Guests will have the chance to visit the ticket hall and abandoned platforms before heading to London Transport Museum’s Cubic Theatre to enjoy a screening of Darkest Hour with a glass of champagne (or a beer, wine or soft drink) and munch on popcorn.
Dates: Saturday – Sunday, 1 June – 23 June
Times: Various
Duration: 75 mins
Tickets: Adult £65.00, Concession £60.00
Charing Cross: Station tour and complimentary Skyfall screening
A special opportunity for Bond fans to access one of the top-secret London locations where Skyfall was filmed. Hidden London takes visitors to the disused spaces of Charing Cross Underground station, going behind closed doors to areas not accessible to the public.
Film fans will have the chance to visit where iconic moments of the film were made before heading over to London Transport Museum’s Cubic Theatre to enjoy a screening of the film while they can sip on a martini (or a beer, wine or soft drink) and munch on popcorn.
Dates: Saturday – Sunday, 4 – 5 May; Sunday 19 May; Saturday – Sunday, 20 July – 4 August 2019
Times: 12:30 tour start time; 14:15 film start time
Duration: 4 hours (approx.)
Tickets: Adult £65.00; Concessions £60.00
Down Street: Churchill’s Secret Station
Located in Mayfair between Hyde Park Corner and Green Park stations, Down Street had a short life as a working station from 1907 to 1932, but became critical to winning the Second World War when covertly transformed into the Railway Executive Committee’s bomb-proof headquarters.
Experience the warren of narrow tunnels where the nation’s railways were coordinated and Prime Minister Winston Churchill secretly took refuge at the height of the Blitz.
Dates: Wednesday – Sunday, 17 May – 30 June, 16 August – 27 September
Times: Various
Duration: 90 minutes
Tickets: Adult £85.00, Concession £80.00
I just don’t understand the pricing ….
Absolutely outrageous, you don’t deserve any visitors.
Hope it fails
The tours look wonderful,unfortunately,the prices are prohibitive. As an OAP,just cant afford them!
Such great hidden places to visit with important history. It should be more available to the public, extra dates and times, perhaps that way the prices are not overly exuberant. Even the price for the Concessions is unrealistic, it is basically more than half of what it is received on the week for support.
Please make these tours more affordable to all people… they are great pieces of history to visit.
Totally agree with the comments above about pricing. Unjustifiable prices, and to include a film showing for £18.50 over the tour price is ridiculous.
absolutely brilliant idea! Fertile ground for children’s adventure stories , TV series! Unfortunately the price excludes pensioners, 90% of the average family, perhaps millionaires must be the intended target audience???
I see Dick Turpin is alive and well, working at TFL! These prices are outrageous.
I have wanted to do this every time it’s advertised, but the ticket price for my daughter and I is way more than we can afford. The ticket price is too high for average families to be able to enjoy a part of our history that should be open to all before it’s lost.
Bright idea, silly prices!
I knew what I’d see in the comments… Don’t have a go at Ian, he’s not setting the prices, have a go at the Transport Museum.
I fear only rich gullible tourists will be fooled into paying such exorbitant prices. 👎👎👎👎👎
These venues are available from other suppliers without such silly prices.
Are they???? Only the LTM offers access to these tube stations on limited days of the year.
Really good idea but come on!!!!!! Exhorbatant prices cannot be justified for whatever reasons you give. I would love to go but absolutely no way at those prices. Think again please!!!!!!!
Why so prohibitively expensive. So interesting….too much to pay.
I’m sure there will be plenty of enthusiasts willing to pay these prices – I’m just disappointed that they are so high they preclude access to those less able to afford (or allocated funds to this). The fact that prices can be charged (and the event be sold out) doesn’t always mean they should be charged.
If you want to spend up to £85 to see a disused London Tube station, I firat suggest you visit your GP and seek a referral to your local Psychiatric Hospital.
Some might say the same about people paying similar prices to watch a football match — but while I personally would never want to do that, I respect those who do and don’t make snide remarks about the state of their mental health.
The ticket prices are so ridiculously high. I would like to do each one of these tours but now I will have to choose just one or two.