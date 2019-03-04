A modest sized, but informative exhibition looks at 20th century efforts to prevent war, and the protests that the campaigns engendered.

As a display, it’s quite modest in size, but the details in the letters and newspaper clippings are often eye-opening.

Starting with the establishment of the League of Nations, the exhibition includes international organisations such as the League of Nations established as part of the Paris Peace Conference and whose principle mission was to maintain peace, the Abyssinian Crisis and the Peace Ballot, the League of Nations at Work, and ends with the foundation of the United Nations (UN).

In addition to the League of Nations and UN, Katrina Gass and Helen Kay, current members of the Women’s International League of Peace and Freedom (WILPF) tell the history of this organisation, founded in 1915 to make known the causes of war and work for permanent peace.

Also included is the work of peace activist Pat Arrowsmith, who co-founded the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND), along with some of the letters and newspaper clippings from their protests.

Finally, the exhibition displays some items from the Greenham Common Women’s Peace Camp, set up at RAF Greenham in the 1980s to protest against cruise missiles.

The exhibition at the LSE Library (LRB on this map) is open Monday to Friday: 9am – 7pm and Sat/Sun: 11am – 6pm until 17th April. Entry is free.