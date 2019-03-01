Nearly a century after the discovery of his tomb, Tutankhamun is coming to London, for what is billed as the last ever travelling show of the Pharaoh’s treasures.

Egypt’s Grand Egyptian Museum will be housing the artifacts in a new gallery that’s under construction, and they are expected to never leave again – so the visit to London is likely to be the last large scale tour of the famous relics.

The exhibition opening later this year will show off 150 original artefacts from Tutankhamun’s tomb, with 60 on their first journey outside Egypt.

The legend of Tutankhamun captured imaginations globally when, in 1922 his tomb was unearthed by British explorer Howard Carter and financier Lord Carnarvon. An instant worldwide sensation, public fascination surrounding the boy king – and the only Ancient Egyptian royal tomb ever found intact – has continued for decades, with exhibitions in 1972 and 2007 drawing record crowds of well over one million visitors in London.

The London engagement will be the third stop on the exhibition’s 10-city world tour following residences in Los Angeles and Paris. At the conclusion of the tour, the artefacts will go on permanent display at the Grand Egyptian Museum, which is supported by exhibition proceeds.

The exhibition will open at the Saatchi Gallery on the 2nd November 2019, running until the 3rd May 2020.

Group tickets for groups of 15 or more are now available (via 0844 844 2121), and individual tickets will go on sale shortly. Prices haven’t been announced yet.