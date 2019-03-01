A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

TfL expects to spend a further £432M of public money to complete the Northern Line Extension in south London, Ground Engineering

Plans for a second entrance to Southwark tube station are set to go ahead following a recommendation from the council’s planning officers that they be approved. IanVisits

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Crossrail work set to cost £100m a month until next year Building

Laing O’Rourke has signed the main construction contract for Derwent London’s development over Tottenham Court Road’s Crossrail station. Construction Index

Industrial strife on Crossrail has been averted after Unite members secured the reinstatement of an electrician suspected of having faced fresh blacklisting. Morning Star

Crossrail bosses hope for new timetable estimate by April but Khan admits there is no confidence about opening date RTM

Crossrail 2 set to cost taxpayers £41.3bn, reveals London mayor CityAM

Mainline / Overground

Eurostar has been accused of “hiding” a train that runs from London to Brussels. Independent

Rail firms are facing a claim of £93m for overcharging passengers London Live

Miscellaneous

The Mayor of London and TfL must reduce the impact of freight traffic in the capital, the London Assembly Transport Committee has said. Air Quality News

Southern Rail staff suspended after throwing dirty water at homeless man in south London Sky News

Ban on junk food adverts across London transport comes into force ITV

Three graffiti artists were trying to avoid detection when they were killed by a train last year, an inquest has heard. The Guardian

And finally, The London flats being built above train tracks BBC (video)

—

Image above is from May 2018: The year a DLR train visited Manchester