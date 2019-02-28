Prepare to be bored silly and utterly fed up with a day of banal irrelevance, as the Boring Conference has announced the date for their 2019 day of tedium.

Actually, it’s a whole day of talks about things that people wouldn’t give a second thought to, but when you do think about them, you realise they have often quite remarkable hidden histories.

People have talked about sneezing, toast, IBM tills, the sounds made by vending machines, the Shipping Forecast, barcodes, yellow lines, London shop fronts, the television programme Antiques Road Trip and the features of the Yamaha PSR-175 Portatune keyboard.

If that is all far to boring to want to hear about, then you wont be putting Saturday 4th May 2019 in your diary.

Tickets go on sale on Friday 1st March at 1pm, and they usually sell out incredibly fast — there’s a lot of overexcited people in need of being bored.

To book tickets, go here.