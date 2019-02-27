Plans for a second entrance to Southwark tube station are set to go ahead following a recommendation from the council’s planning officers that they be approved.
However, local residents in the housing next to the new entrance have strongly protested against the plans, and it is still possible that the elected Councillors will reject the planning officers advice, and vote against the proposal.
The application follows a previously withdrawn planning application submitted in February 2009, which was refused on the basis of impacts on neighbouring residents, caused by the design of the proposal.
The latest proposal significantly differs from the current development proposed, as it included an open staircase directly into the ‘barrel’ of the railway viaduct, and thanks to various other amendments, the planning officers found it wouldn’t be detrimental to the housing behind it.
Despite that, they received 14 letters objecting to the plans, and just one in support — plus a petition signed by 225 people objecting to the new tube station entrance.
Most of the objections relate to a semi-residential street gaining a lot more pedestrians using it, and the noise from the tannoys in the station entrance. TfL has amended its original application and will now close the entrance during Night tube hours to help offset the disturbance.
Local MP, Kate Hoey also supports the objectors, saying that “If they need a new entrance (and using the tube there as I do often in rush hour, I just do not see the need for it) then another more suitable place must be found.”
In response, London Underground outlined four alternative sites they had considered, and why they would not be suitable, with two sites affecting emergency vehicles, one being unsafe due to overcrowding and one being too expensive to build.
A number of local area improvements will be thrown in with the development, such as new bike racks, and indications that an additional cycle hire stand may be added later.
Among the local area improvements, is a payment of £6,300 for the provision of 3 additional street trees on Greet Street, which seems high, as other councils charge a fraction of that for each new tree they plant.
The planning application is due to be voted on by the Councillors at their meeting on 5th March.
If approved, then construction would start in early 2021.
Images from the planning application.
The solution to this is to redevelop the housing estate as part of the new entrance.
Given its location near Waterloo Station commuters are part of what to expect living nearby Afterall thay were making a BR. Exit long before these residents moved in !
These people are in zone 1, they should simply have to deal with more pedestrian traffic honestly. As for noise from the tannoy, it’s not a naturally silent place, it will become white noise surely.
Since I’m sure more than 225 people will use the new entrance, the needs of the many should always outweigh the needs of the few but this seems to be happening less, in terms of new transport related things at least
Wish they’d get on with the second entry/exit for Walthamstow Central.
Should sort out the controflow of passengers coming in & out of Southwark Jubilee Line station along with lifts to make Southwark station step-free accessible. As its located near to Waterloo East and Waterloo stations.
The design incorporates a nice curving roof which should bounce any announcements ~ including the much-loved language-garbling “See it…” and the über-nannying “In this wet weather [make sure you tie your shoe laces]” ~ across the street into the parking spaces. As long as they site the speakers sympathetically, that is.
As for accessibility, it’s the main entrance a few streets away or nothing, it seems. I agree that the inevitable increase in foot fall is a tide that cannot be stopped.