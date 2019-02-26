Following the weekend’s trip by the 1938 tube train through central London, it will be out again next month in another part of the Underground.

If you saw it at the weekend and wanted to be on board, sighing into the comfortable seating and lit by 1930s lighting shades, then…

Two trips will take place on Sunday 17th March.

Details are still being finalised but the plan is to operate the first trip from Northfields at around 10am, running non-stop to Upminster.

The second trip will leave Upminster at around 1pm and run via Baker Street and Rayners Lane to Acton Town.

Ticket prices will be: Adults £40; Concessions (including Friends and children) £35. Note these journeys are not suitable for children aged under 11, due to their length.

Tickets are expected to go on sale at 10am tomorrow (Wed 27th February) on the Museum website.

Tip: If you have a username/password, check it works before 10am, and if you don’t have an account, open one in advance.

Tickets will sell out VERY fast.