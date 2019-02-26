In 1968, Pink Floyd took a trip on the London Underground, to film a video for their second album and they’ve just released the rarely seen video once more.

“Let There Be More Light” is the opening track on Pink Floyd’s second album A Saucerful of Secrets, describes the imagined descent of a fantastical spacecraft at RAF Mildenhall, north-east of Roger Waters’ hometown of Cambridge. From 1950, RAF Mildenhall primarily supported US Air Force operations, including the Strategic Air Command.

The single did not chart. Pink Floyd performed the song live from 1968–69, often as an encore. The lack of success of the song means the video is rarely seen, but the rock group have released it on their official YouTube channel.

It’s filmed at night and looks like it was done on the cuff rather than as an organised filming with the permission of London Underground.

Jumping onto the District line at a station that I can’t quite identify from the signs in the background, then passing through Westminster station as it was before being rebuilt.

Do look for the elderly couple trying to look nonchalant at what’s going on, and the discarded cigarette butts in the floor which were once such a common sight on the Underground.

If you think there’s too much advertising on the Underground today – just look what it used to be like in the 1960s.

And people of a certain age may remember the famously unreliable chocolate vending machines on the platforms.