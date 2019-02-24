Earlier today a very old train took a very rare trip through central London for what will be one of the last times it can make such a journey.

The 1938 era tube trains were mainly used on the Northern and Bakerloo lines, with some on the Piccadilly, and yes, of course, some were sent to the Isle of Wight.

One remains in London as a working unit, but with signalling upgrades on the sub-surface lines underway, soon this old train wont be able to run through the crowded central section of the London Underground.

So, after several months of planning to squeeze it into the timetable, the 1938 tube train made an almost final trip from Ealing Broadway and around the Circle line, delighting those on board, and surprising those who were at platforms we passed through.

Some were too engrossed in their digital distractions to noticed, others though it was just another train arriving and got up to try and get on, and some were scrambling to get phones out, jaw agape as the strange old red train pulled into the platforms.

A few photos and videos: