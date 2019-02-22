A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

The deep political roots of the London Underground staff red tabard dispute OnLondon

Tube travellers have already wasted 21 million hours on the London Underground this year as a result of delays. Enfield Independent

Are there too many announcements at tube stations? Diamond Geezer

A 16-year-old boy who was shot during an altercation at a tube station is in a serious condition in hospital. The Guardian

Northern line passengers are being exposed to ear-splitting noise that is equivalent in volume to a live rock concert, Camden New Journal

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

The series following workers on the much delayed rail line is full of fascinating details, but it misses the real drama going on in the boardroom The Guardian

Secret documents spark new questions for Sadiq Khan over Crossrail delay Standard

One of London’s oldest train depots has recently become home to its newest fleet of trains — for the Elizabeth line — and I’ve been given a look around the huge site. ianVisits

Complex tech work at Crossrail’s stations not even half finished, boss admits Building

Crossrail has refused to say how much it has paid its design and construction contractors for fear that doing so would “drive up the final cost” of the project NCE (£)

Mainline / Overground

Rail passengers commuting into London could have services disrupted by freight trains if a no-deal Brexit causes logjams at the Channel tunnel, The Guardian

DLR

Long mooted plans to create a cross-river rail link across the Thames in East London are being looked at by TfL. ianVisits

Miscellaneous

A police constable has been issued with a written warning after sitting in a train carriage that his ticket did not permit. Local Guardian

Islington primary school pupils dress up as London tube stations Islington Tribune

Where are all the women? LT Museum blog

A report into the impact of development at Canada Water on local transport routes has been delayed by over six months. Southwark News

Second train station entrance and more cultural spaces among group’s ideas to improve Putney Local Guardian

‘I was racially assaulted on the Tube – what shocked me most was the bystanders who did nothing’ iNews

And finally, when it comes to examples of annoying design, the messy frontage of Loughborough Junction railway station must score highly. Brixton Buzz

—

