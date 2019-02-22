A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…
London Underground
The deep political roots of the London Underground staff red tabard dispute OnLondon
Tube travellers have already wasted 21 million hours on the London Underground this year as a result of delays. Enfield Independent
Are there too many announcements at tube stations? Diamond Geezer
A 16-year-old boy who was shot during an altercation at a tube station is in a serious condition in hospital. The Guardian
Northern line passengers are being exposed to ear-splitting noise that is equivalent in volume to a live rock concert, Camden New Journal
Elizabeth line / Crossrail
The series following workers on the much delayed rail line is full of fascinating details, but it misses the real drama going on in the boardroom The Guardian
Secret documents spark new questions for Sadiq Khan over Crossrail delay Standard
One of London’s oldest train depots has recently become home to its newest fleet of trains — for the Elizabeth line — and I’ve been given a look around the huge site. ianVisits
Complex tech work at Crossrail’s stations not even half finished, boss admits Building
Crossrail has refused to say how much it has paid its design and construction contractors for fear that doing so would “drive up the final cost” of the project NCE (£)
Mainline / Overground
Rail passengers commuting into London could have services disrupted by freight trains if a no-deal Brexit causes logjams at the Channel tunnel, The Guardian
DLR
Long mooted plans to create a cross-river rail link across the Thames in East London are being looked at by TfL. ianVisits
Miscellaneous
A police constable has been issued with a written warning after sitting in a train carriage that his ticket did not permit. Local Guardian
Islington primary school pupils dress up as London tube stations Islington Tribune
Where are all the women? LT Museum blog
A report into the impact of development at Canada Water on local transport routes has been delayed by over six months. Southwark News
Second train station entrance and more cultural spaces among group’s ideas to improve Putney Local Guardian
‘I was racially assaulted on the Tube – what shocked me most was the bystanders who did nothing’ iNews
And finally, when it comes to examples of annoying design, the messy frontage of Loughborough Junction railway station must score highly. Brixton Buzz
Image above is from Feb 2015: Extending the Northern Line to Peckham and Streatham
Hi Ian,
I wonder if you noticed that your regular post is being scraped and shared wholesale? https://www.applewoodmarketing.co.uk/londons-weekly-railway-news-3/
Wouldn’t it be the Bakerloo Line extended from Elephant and Castle to Peckham Rye. That might of happened.
And yes passengers travelling into London could face disruptions because of backlog of freight trains heading into and out of the UK via the Channel Tunnel. If a No-Deal Brexit does happen once the UK leaves the EU. I find that really stupid. I bet Chris Grayling will be feeling the pressure as he is a transport secretary who is in charge of running our railways in the UK. I bet he is scared about a No Deal Brexit.