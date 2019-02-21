This coming Sunday (24th Feb 2019), a vintage tube train will be running through central London, and out at Epping, vintage buses will travel around the countryside alongside a steam train service.

38 Stock tube train

This will be a rare opportunity to see the beautifully restored art-deco 1938 train as it runs along the District, Circle, Metropolitan and Piccadilly Lines, and it will also be one of the last heritage runs on this route due to signalling upgrades on the Circle Line.

Tickets to be on the train sold out ages ago, but it will be passing through stations as a normal, but non-stopping tube train service, so very much worth looking out for along the routes – and to watch people’s reactions at stations as this small red train arrives instead of the big trains they expected.

There are two specially extended, non-stopping trips travelling through central London, and (for Journey 2) out into the rolling Buckinghamshire countryside for a taste of suburbia.

The first trip will depart from Ealing Broadway on Sun 24th Feb at 10.11 and operate via Hammermith, High Street Kensington (10:43 and 11:35) and then do a full circuit of the Circle Line to terminate at Moorgate at 12.07.

The second trip will leave Moorgate at 13.11 and run to Amersham, returning via Rayners Lane to Ealing Broadway (arrive 15.23).

Remember if out taking photos, no flash or tripods to be used in the stations.

Green Line Running Day – Bus Rally

The event based at the Epping Ongar Railway‘s North Weald Station will feature routes operating to local towns and villages. Their regular route 339 will also run connecting Epping tube station with North Weald at regular intervals.

In addition to restored Green Line vehicles from the Epping Ongar Railway ‘stable’, two special pre-war ‘guest’ coaches will also attend. TF 77, the revolutionary mid-position underfloor-engine designed vehicle from the London Transport Museum collection and the much-travelled ‘T’ class T 499 which was repatriated from life as a school bus in Australia in 2004 and restored to original condition by Essex operator Ensignbus.

The latter coach will operate a special local trip whilst the TF will be available for photography and inspection during the event.

The following routes will be operated:

718 : North Weald – Wake Arms – Chingford Station

720 : North Weald – Harlow – Harlow Town Station

724 : North Weald – Wake Arms – Theydon Bois

W: North Weald – Ongar Garage

Passengers may interchange between routes 718 and 724 at Wake Arms.

Kids for a quid fares apply today, giving unlimited travel on all trains and buses (including the additional routes) all day.

Adult £14; Concession £13; Child £1.

Book tickets here.