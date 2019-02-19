The opening date of the Elizabeth line may have been pushed back to “whenever”, but signs to the new tube line are popping up across the network.

Usually covered up with tape, occasionally one slips out into the wild to tease us with its presence.

You can find this particular Elizabeth line roundel in the wild on the Westbound platform of the Central line at Liverpool Street.

At least, you could when I was taking the photo. It might be swiftly covered up now.

Happy hunting!