The opening date of the Elizabeth line may have been pushed back to “whenever”, but signs to the new tube line are popping up across the network.
Usually covered up with tape, occasionally one slips out into the wild to tease us with its presence.
You can find this particular Elizabeth line roundel in the wild on the Westbound platform of the Central line at Liverpool Street.
At least, you could when I was taking the photo. It might be swiftly covered up now.
Happy hunting!
At Moorgate Station there are signs with a purple strip at the top but no description on Circle Line and Northern line platforms . There are also covered up signs at Liverpool Street Station around Circle Line booking hall and eastbound platform.
Talking of roundel spotting, I see that Leyton and Leytonstone both have a special roundel on the platforms in celebration of Waltham Forest Borough of Culture. Though I can’t upload a picture here.
But it was suppose to of opened in December last year but was announced that it will not be completed until the end of this year. So how comes there are Elizabeth Line roundel is shown at some stations. Must be some gimmick on what TfL are trying to annoy commuters that the Elizabeth Line is coming.
Or alternatively it could just simply be that project plans had included the replacement signs in anticipation of the Elizabeth Line being opened by now and that these were far enough down the production line to make no sense whatsoever to incur extra costs by delaying it. There isn’t necessarily a conspiracy in everything that TfL do!
I think some commuters are probably annoyed enough already by Crossrail not opening on schedule, so don’t think there’s any reason for TfL to deliberately worsen the situation with these ‘teasers’. More likely as Steevooo says, this signage was scheduled to be installed about now and it would make no sense (and probably incur costs) to produce alternatives and/or delay the installation. No need for the foil hats yet…
At TCR signs with directions to Crossrail which were covered over appeared when lift from Northern Line opened … I have not checked whether sign has been updated but at that time December 2018 was the expected opening date ..
I agree with you guys. Indeed.
There already seems to be some inconsistency with how they’ll be directing people. At Moorgate the direction signs on the Hammersmith/Met are as large as the signs pointing to the Northern Line whereas on the Liverpool St signs in the pictures above they’re merely roundels. I’m surprised they haven’t gone for the full sized ones across the board.
This is a bit like looking for remaining, left-over “London 2012” signage.
There are still a few remaining, I’m sorry to say, bringing a shudder to anyone who sees them …
I’m guessing this was a pre-programmed signage upgrade and there was no point delaying the installation. A bit of the temporary cover-up has been missed or fallen off early. Interesting to spot but I’m not sure it is as big a deal as others are making out in the comments. I’ll definitely be keeping my eyes open for others appearing around the TfL estate!