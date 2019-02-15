A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

LU contract renewal worth £220m to Balfour Beatty Construction Index

Bank tube station’s Central line could get step-free upgrade IanVisits

The eerie beauty of London’s abandoned Tube stops Spectator

London Underground staff are being issued with new red vests to be worn in stations, so that they are more visible to passengers. IanVisits

Counting the new heritage maps on the Underground Diamond Geezer

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Crossrail row heats up as Khan says team is ‘far superior’ under new chair Building

It is time to look at some of the non-financial consequences of delays to Crossrail. London Reconnections

Crossrail directors picking up an average £200,000 a year, accounts reveal Building

Mainline / Overground

Brighton Main Line commuters facing nine days of disruption BBC News

Rail passengers are facing week-long disruption after Southeastern said there would be no trains through Bexleyheath station until the weekend following a landslip. Local London

A new campaign has been launched in a bid to get more rail services to stop at a ‘forgotten’ station in Horsham. WS County Times

The design for what will be one of the UK’s largest railway hubs has been shown off for public comment. IanVisits

Bombardier expects to complete at least three of its most delayed rail contracts this year, with deliveries to two more European customers extending into 2020. Bloomberg

Miscellaneous

An exploding phone battery caused Eurostar passengers to flee in panic at St Pancras station. Standard

Chiltern Railways to install coffee cup recycling at all of its stations REB News

Football fans may no longer have to fork out on extra fees for train tickets when a match is rescheduled for TV, under a Government proposal. Chronicle

Travelodge is setting in train plans to open ten more hotels close to railway stations in commuter towns offering fast access to London. Travel Weekly

The Queen has joined commuters on the train to London after her traditional winter break at Sandringham in Norfolk. ITV

Are TfL bosses spinning their own Board a happy tale? MayorWatch

And finally, Aldwych ghost tube station recreated in 3D Londonist

—

Image above is from Feb 2018: Reopening the Piccadilly line’s disused York Road tube station