The 11th annual Tweed Run returns to the streets of London, as a few hundred well dressed cyclists decoratively perambulate around the city.

It’s a chance to get dressed up properly – plus fours and the like, absolutely no lycra or other awful clothing allowed. A decadent picnic break in the park for lunch, and a party to finish.

If your idea of cycling involves Pimms instead of energy drinks, a hat instead of a cycling helmet, and smoking a pipe instead of wearing a pollution mask…

…then tickets to the Tweed Run are £30 and go on sale on Friday 1st March at 12:00 noon here.

Tickets tend to sell out VERY quickly.

More tweed, less speed!