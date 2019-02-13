The annual chance to go inside a host of private gardens and up on roofs has confirmed the dates for this year — 8th and 9th June 2019.

It’s a paid for event, with tickets offering unlimited access throughout the weekend, although some venues will need booking as they are hugely popular (or very small).

The weekend showcases London’s vast diversity of green spaces – that are rarely open to the public – from the historic and traditional to the new and experimental. You’ll be able to explore and discover gardens on rooftops, in offices and shops as well as community gardens, allotments and London’s grand garden squares.

This year, over 100 gardens will participate in Open Garden Squares, including traditional garden squares like Leinster Square, Manchester Square, and Eaton Square. Contemporary spaces include Victoria Hall at the Institute of Ismaili Studies and the Islamic gardens at the Aga Khan Centre.

Community gardens can be found at Alara Permaculture Garden, the Community Garden at Tate Modern and Providence Row. A range of rooftop gardens will include Cannon Bridge House Roof Gardens, Nomura International and Eversheds Sutherland.

It’s an ideal chance to peer behind locked doors and behind high walls.

A full list of participating gardens for 2019 will be revealed in February.

Balloted gardens, such as 10 Downing Street, and exclusive events will be announced in February – March 2019.

Tickets for the weekend cost £15 per adult — and can be booked now from here.