The streets of London were once paved with wood, and in a few places, echoes of that little-known period of road history can be seen – such as at Waterloo.
The road behind the old County Hall – Belvedere Road is largely tarmac, but in a few places, patches of the old wooden road can be seen underneath the tarmac.
It seems that the wooden setts (unofficially cobbles) were deliberately preserved, unlike the majority of the rest which were usually burnt for fuel in the post-war rebuilding of London.
They’ve been visible for some time, popping up in a 2007 conservation document from Lambeth council that notes “the roadway is paved with timber setts and terrazzo; a feature worthy of retention.”
While there are small patches to be found in places, mainly in old manhole covers that haven’t been replaced, this is the largest chunk of original in-situ paving that I’ve seen.
Would be nice if there was a description board put up to explain the history and why there are wooden “cobbles” in the road.
Worth a detour if in the area to see though, and point out to friends as you show off your impeccable knowledge of London.
More about the time the streets were paved with wood here.
Location map and local interesting places
Landmark
- 1] Wooden setts in the road
- 2] A 17th century prison doorway
- 3] Garden Museum clock tower
- 4] The Great Storm tree
- 5] Roman Baths
Public Art
- 6] South Bank Lion
- 7] Mary Seacole Statue
- 8] Leake Street
- 9] King Edward VI
- 10] The flowering of the English baroque
- 11] Monument to the Unknown Artist
Garden
Memorial
- 13] SOE Memorial
Alley
- 14] York Place (formerly Of Alley)
- 15] Lewisham Street
- 16] Bull Inn Court
- 17] Lumley Court
- 18] Essex Street Steps
In the 1970’s I worked in the city and can remember seeing the wooden setts in the road around Finsbury Circus. The original idea behind them was to keep the noise down from all the wagons that had metal tyres on their wooden wheels. Noisy as hell on stone cobbles!