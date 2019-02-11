The design for what will be one of the UK’s largest railway hubs has been shown off for public comment.

The new station will be built on the former Great Western Railway depot at Old Oak Common in North West London, linking HS2 with the Elizabeth line and GWR mainline railways.

The six high-speed platforms will be situated underground with an integrated connection to the adjoining conventional station at ground level via a shared overbridge providing connections between HS2 and Elizabeth line (Crossrail) trains, to Heathrow and central London.

The design also includes the potential for provision of future services to Wales and the west of England from Old Oak Common.

Designed by a team led by WSP and architects, WilkinsonEyre, the station is set to be the UK’s best connected rail interchange, with an estimated 250,000 people passing through every day.

The form of the arched roof that’s being proposed reduces the need for columns to support the roof, removing visual clutter for station users and allowing views across the station which will help customers to orientate themselves

Escalators will take passengers down to the HS2 platforms, with a new public park built above them.

A public concourse will connect the HS2 and conventional rail sections of the station. This is where most of the customer service, retail space and other station facilities will be located. This concourse will be split-level (ground floor and first floor).

For those living locally, such as at the planned massive housing development next door, the new station will be accessed via Old Oak Common Lane, with a new

area of public space leading down towards the station entrance.

There are also plans for two new London Overground stations to be built nearby.

They expect to submit the Schedule 17 application for the station design and associated works to OPDC in Spring 2019.

The station is due to open in 2026.