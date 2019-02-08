A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

TfL detailed plans to remove vegetation from Chigwell to Grange Hill stations Local Guardian

A North East MP is leading calls for a review into £1.5bn train manufacturing contract after it emerged two-thirds of the stock will be constructed in Austria. Teeside Live

The surprising reason for London Underground’s new heritage signs IanVisits

Koster was recently invited to investigate signs of water seepage on a section of track located close to the London Underground’s Farringdon station. Building Talk

TfL urged to be ‘open’ with Londoners about Northern Line extension delay CityAM

Inside the newly built Walbrook entrance to Bank tube station can be found a freize of Roman inspired murals — known as the Hutton Panels. IanVisits

TfL cuts opening hours of new Southwark tube entrance London SE1

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Staff morale has ‘gone off the cliff’, says Crossrail boss Building

Woolwich Street Feast shuts after botched electrical work and Crossrail delay 853 London

Business focus: West End retailers missing out on £1bn a year because of Crossrail delays Standard

Mainline / Overground

Heathrow Express has announced that from 19 February , Contactless and Oyster will be new ways to pay for tickets. Rail Advent

Plans for a southern access rail link into Heathrow are stalling because the DfT is unable to agree track access arrangements New Civil Engineer (£)

Trains that miss out some stations could help to break network ‘feedback loops’ that fuel delays and cancellations, say researchers. BT

Miscellaneous

Commuter fined £2,000 for ‘upskirting’ at Victoria Tube station ITV

A keen gamer has revealed how he dedicated 100 hours towards painstakingly recreating Pimlico Tube station in the popular video game Minecraft. Standard

Officers have released CCTV images after a tube driver was attacked with a bottle on board a Jubilee line train at Kilburn station. BTP

As well as the traditional New Year’s price hikes, UK rail commuters face an additional humiliation – data speeds aren’t increasing as fast as they might. Register

Transport for London has awarded Graham a contract to remodel its historic headquarters above St James’s Park tube station. Construction Index

And finally, a solicitor faces “catastrophic” damage to his career after being struck off by the regulator for dodging £650 in rail fares. Standard

—

Image above is from April 2012: London’s Lost Suspension Railway at Kings Cross