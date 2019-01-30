The dates for tours by the world famous steam train, the Flying Scotsman during 2019 have been announced, and it’s possible to be on the train as it travels around the UK.

As considerably more people watch from the sidelines than pay to be on board, I’ve listed the London visits below.

The railway people like to remind bystanders to be careful and not to trespass on the tracks to get a better photo — as it’s surprising how many do that sort of dangerous thing. Watch from sensible safe locations – platforms, railway bridges and the like.

Or even better, book a ticket to be onboard itself.

If you fancy the top end prices as a treat, the day-trips are in effect a first-class steam powered mobile restaurant, so you’re paying for the journey, and lunch or supper. After all, without paying passengers, the train can’t run, and then bystanders have no one to wave at as you roar past sipping a glass of wine.

London visits by the Flying Scotsman

Sun 5 May – Final Leg of Great Britain XII

York to London Paddington via Derby and Oxford (arrives early evening)

Prices to be on board start from ouch, and go up from there.

Railway Touring Company

Thur 30 May – Surrey Hills loop

Two trips on one day from London Victoria and returning – so four chances to see the Flying Scotsman in London.

Prices to be on board from £89.

Steam Dreams

Sat 1 June – London to Salisbury

Leaves London Victoria in the morning, returning in the early evening.

Prices to be on board from £119.

Steam Dreams

Thur 13 June – Spirit of Travel lunch

From London Victoria in a loop with two trips at 11am-3:30pm and 7pm-11:30pm.

Prices to be on board from £395.

Northern Belle

Sat 15 June – Paddington to Worcester

Leaves Paddington at 7am and returns around 4:30pm.

Prices to be on board from £144

Railway Touring Company

Sat 29 June Ealing Broadway to York

Leaves Ealing Broadway at 6:30am with the Flying Scotsman (passengers return in the evening using a diesel locomotive)

Prices to be on board from £144

Railway Touring Company

—

The full list for the rest of the UK tours is here.