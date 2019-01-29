For a few days at StudioRCA you can hear the recording of a performance that took place in the new tunnels that run below Nine Elms as part of the Northern line extension.

In the performance Reader in Contemporary Art at the Royal College of Art, Nina Wakeford, and a local drag king, spoke and sang memories of the Market Tavern (1, Nine Elms Lane), weaving together sounds of the current construction site with memories of the LGBT scene of the 1980s and 1990s.

Using the 5.1 surround sound system, you will be able to listen to the audio documentation of the performance.

The audio art is part of Wakeford’s two-year residency for Art on the Underground, which accompanies the extension of the Northern Line and the development of two new stations at Nine Elms and Battersea.

It’s open to the public daily until Sunday 3 February, 12–6pm.

Also, on Sunday 3rd February, 4–6pm: Nina Wakeford will be in conversation with local drag king, King Frankie Sinatra (book here)

Address:

StudioRCA

1 Riverlight Quay

Nine Elms Lane

London

SW8 5AU