One of London’s best hidden, yet perfectly sized museums is to become a bit easier to find as it gets a new entrance.

The Petrie Museum of Egyptian Archaeology houses one of the greatest collections of ancient Egyptian and Sudanese archaeology in the world, but is not the sort of museum you would stumble upon, being down a cul-de-sac behind a gate inside the UCL complex near Euston.

It’s also got a small door, and you have to walk up a flight of stairs to get to it — which can be a bit daunting if you’re not sure what to expect upstairs. Which is a pity as it is a quite wonderful space, all the more so for retaining a slightly old-fashioned display, in the sense of lots of things in lots of cases. Perfect if you want to see artifacts instead of interactive computer screens.

As part of a grant from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and the Wolfson Foundation, the museum is to get a more welcoming and physically accessible space for visitors when they arrive.

The new entrance will provide an introduction to the Petrie collection, and celebrate the life and work of the museum’s founders, Flinders Petrie and Amelia Edwards.

Petrie (1853-1942) is often referred to as the Father of Modern Egyptology; he pioneered new scientific methods that changed the face of archaeology. However, his accomplishments would not have been possible without the support of a trailblazing woman, Amelia Edwards.

The redesign of the museum’s entrance starts later this year.