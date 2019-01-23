A funding pot worth £140,000 is available for local projects in Southwark marking the 400th anniversary of the sailing of the Mayflower to America which will be marked in 2020.

The Mayflower set sail for America from Rotherhithe in Southwark in July 1620 making stops in Southampton, Dartmouth and Plymouth along the way. Captain Christopher Jones and many of his crew also lived in Rotherhithe, making London central to the historic voyage.

A global programme of events is being organised for the lead-up to the anniversary running from November 2019 to November 2020 – including a programme of activities taking place across the UK, Netherlands and America.

Southwark Council, United St Saviour’s Charity and British Land have worked together to establish a Southwark Mayflower 400 Grants Fund, making £140,000 available to local projects for the international Mayflower commemorations.

People working on smaller activities and events can bid for up to £1,000, while bigger projects and events will be eligible of over £1,000.

All initiatives must include a live event or activity to take place in the lead up to the anniversary of the Mayflower sailing in November 2020. They should also take place within the SE16 area or areas of Mayflower significance in the wider SE1 area.

Round 1 . Opens 8 January – 1st March 2019 for projects starting April 2019.

. Opens 8 January – 1st March 2019 for projects starting April 2019. Round 2 . Opens 1 April 2019 – 31 May 2019. Projects start July 2019.

. Opens 1 April 2019 – 31 May 2019. Projects start July 2019. Round 3. Opens 1 July 2019 – 30 August 2019. Projects start October 2019.

The full details of how to apply for funding are here.