One of the last few chances to do this — as a 1938 tube train will trundle though central London next month, and you can be on board.

This will be a rare opportunity to travel on the beautifully restored art-deco 1938 train, along the District, Circle, Metropolitan and Piccadilly Lines, and it will also be one of the last heritage runs on this route due to signalling upgrades on the Circle Line.

Trips are a curious mix of the nostalgia, sitting in the old train, looking at old adverts and generally enjoying yourself — but massively livened up each time you pass through a station and see the looks of wonder and surprise on the faces of people expecting a more conventional Circle line train.

There are two specially extended, non-stopping trips travelling through central London on 24th Feb, and (for Journey 2) out into the rolling Buckinghamshire countryside for a taste of suburbia.

The first trip will depart from Ealing Broadway at 10.11 and operate via High Street Kensington and a full circuit of the Circle Line to terminate at Moorgate at 12.07.

The second trip will leave Moorgate at 13.11 and run to Amersham, returning via Rayners Lane to Ealing Broadway (arrive 15.23).

Tickets are expected to go on sale this coming Wednesday here — the booking link currently says email for details, but don’t, just wait for the page to go live.

The cost is £30; Concessions and Children £25. Note these journeys are not suitable for those under the age of 11, due to their length.

Tip – to save howls of anguish when everyone rushes to buy a ticket, if you already have a log-in, check your password is working — and if you don’t, you’ll need one to buy tickets, so register here.

Naturally, if you’re not on board, you can watch the vintage little red train ply its route from the sidelines as well.