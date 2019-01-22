As part of a larger scale art programme, a number of Selfridges windows have been given over to artists working on the Crossrail project.

As part of the Crossrail project, art has been included in each of the stations — half funded by the City of London, and half from local businesses. Selfridges itself picked up half the bill for art at Bond Street station.

Nine artists, all commissioned to make at for the forthcoming Elizabeth line will have their work shown in Selfridges London department store.

Alongside Darren Almond, who produced the work for Bond Street, the artists’ lineup includes Spencer Finch, Douglas Gordon, Chantal Joffe, Yayoi Kusama, Simon Periton, Michal Rovner, Conrad Shawcross and Richard Wright.

All nine artists have created art installations for the windows that echo the piece they created for their respective station.

In effect, the Selfridges windows offer a preview of the art that will greet visitors to the Elizabeth line stations, when the railway eventually opens.

The display, State of the Arts runs until 30th March 2019.