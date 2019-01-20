Don’t snigger back there, but for one night, there will be an exhibition of men’s penises.

Not in the flesh, but photographic — and not at all pornographic either.

The exhibition has a serious side, as it is aiming to raise serious points about men and the relationships with their own bodies. It comes at a time when sexual dysfunction is on the rise amongst young men, and surgical procedures like penis fillers are increasing – young men educated in sex through porn have a distorted view of what a male body should look like (and a woman’s, for that matter).

The exhibition is a retort to porn culture – no erections, flaccid penises only! – and deals with perennial locker room anxieties men still experience.

The exhibition is on 12th February, and you can book tickets here.

You can also submit a photo of your own member for exhibition — if you’re the sort of person to have one.

It’s all part of The Book of Man’s ‘Festival of New Masculinity‘