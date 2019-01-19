Want to see a Ferrari sports car covered in a London Underground style tube map? Here’s one for you.

London Underground’s tube map is such an instantly recognisable design idiom, that variations are often used as alternative maps, such as history, local pubs, or in this case, a series of sports races.

The Ferrari sports car was on display at the Autosport International in Birmingham, where Ferrari were displaying the 488 Challenge and a 488 GTE.

The Ferrari Challenge is a series of races where competitors all drive the same car – in this case, the 488 Challenge. At the announcement, they showed off a model of the car, decorated with the Union Jack and a “tube map” of the UK races.

The 488 Challenge has an eye watering a top speed in excess of 330kph, and reaches 100kph from zero in just three seconds — which is going to be a bit of a shock to the system if that was applied to tube trains.

The 488 Challenge starts on 25 April with the prologue at Brands Hatch, where the first race will be held on 18-19 May. Round two will be at Snetterton (22-23 June), round three at Croft (20-21 July) and round four at Silverstone on 21-22 September.

All photos (c) Ferrari