London Underground

A 22-year-old man has been charged with trespassing on the tracks at Finsbury Park Tube station – an incident which brought service to a halt during rush-hour last week. Islington Gazette

Violent crime on London’s Tube network has increased by more than 43% in the last three years, figures have shown. BBC News

RMT ready to take on London Underground after plans to slash 1,000 staff Morning Star

Train users have been let down “once more” according to a Three Rivers’ councillor as plans for step-free station access is put on hold. Watford Observer

A court has found that London Underground twice discriminated against a disabled campaigner by failing to warn him that lifts were out-of-order. Disability News

Photos Of People Wearing No Trousers On The Tube Londonist

Residents of a Southwark street are fuming after rail chiefs ignored complaints that a planned second Tube entrance would lead to overcrowding and chaos. South London Press

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Bexley Council will continue to press for Crossrail to be extended through the borough despite TfL claiming the move was “not on the agenda”. News Shopper

Misleading transport maps featuring the delayed Crossrail railway are being included in 2019 diaries sold by a major retailer. BBC News

Crossrail has re-started dynamic testing of its systems after a previous round of testing failed last year. New Civil Engineer (£)

Crossrail 2 under threat from budget raids to pay for Crossrail, London Assembly warns Building

Crossrail has heeded calls to refrain from forcing departing staff to sign non-disclosure agreements in light of concerns raised about transparency. CityAM

Crossrail bosses are negotiating extra payments to its contractors so that they can finish remaining Crossrail station works, New Civil Engineer (£)

Crossrail chief confirms “main dynamic testing phase has commenced” London Loves Business

Mainline / Overground

MP backs housing on Radlett Airfield rail freight site Local Times

A rail users’ group has warned that a London Overground line is “on the brink of collapse” as long-promised electric trains have still not been introduced. Waltham Forest Echo

Network Rail says chopping trees by Petts Wood train tracks ‘essential’ Local London

Miscellaneous

A gay porn star has pleaded guilty after filming a threesome on a London Underground train, allegedly before other passengers. Pink News

Trains between Liverpool Street and Stratford were delayed after an injured swan wandered onto the tracks. Evening Standard

Selfridges have started selling a range of London Underground themed items that are officially licensed from TfL. IanVisits

A medical student who helped deliver a baby at a central London Tube station said it was a panicked situation. BBC News

A London teacher has set himself the target of walking each of the 11 tube lines in 2019. SW Londoner

BAE advertises the Eurofigher Typhoon in the London Underground alongside ads for Scotch and guitars Wall Street Journal

If you’ve ever found yourself sitting on a delayed tube train while a loudspeaker on the platform booms out “There is a good service on all lines”, you may have wondered what the hell a ‘good service’ actually means. Diamond Geezer

And finally, London Underground passengers made to stand so a cake could have a seat Joe

