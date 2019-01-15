Selfridges have started selling a range of London Underground themed items that are officially licensed from TfL.

It’s a modest range of more subdued branded goods, from mugs to notepads, and wallets with the London Underground roundel embossed into the leather.

The mugs admittedly do look more like a corporate branding cup you might find in the staff canteen on the various tube lines, but the wallets are quite nice.

And you can draw lines with pencils named after each tube line.

As has been noted with the arrival of Elizabeth line branded trainers recently, these items in Selfridges have also been launched with Elizabeth line brands, so another commercial deal signed a while back before the launch date was suddenly delayed.

Still, you can now draw art with an Elizabeth line pencil in an Elizabeth line notepad while sipping coffee from an Elizabeth line cup while wearing your Elizabeth line trainers.

Selfridges are also a part sponsor of the artwork going into Bond Street tube station for the Elizabeth line.

