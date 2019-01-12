Deep in a narrow passage, that barely noticeable unless you look directly at it can be found this remarkable pub sign, for the Castle Tavern.

The earliest record of the Castle Tavern is the year 1832, when the publican was a George Burry.

It also shows up on Goad’s Insurance Plan of 1886.

In 1902, the landlord, Ed Bennett was evidently not a good landlord, as he was fined £1 and 7s 6d in expenses for breaches of the Public Health Act and permitting a smoke nuisance.

Beyond that little seems to be known about this pub, other than it had a very fine pub sign, which was incorporated into the wall of the modern office block that replaced a rather ugly 1960s predecessor in 2002.

Do also notice the sign of the Mercers’ Maiden above.

As a piece of London history, it’s a mere trifle, but lovely to see it remembered in this small way, above a fire exit of a modern office block.