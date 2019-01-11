Visits to Parliament are going queer next month, with two special gay-themed guided tours being offered.

This 75 minute guided tour highlights the significant part played by LGBT people in the UK Parliament as leaders, legislators, activists, lobbyists, and monarchs.

The narrative explores the struggle for civil rights from universal condemnation and victimisation to the relative freedoms and rights enjoyed today.

Beginning in Westminster Hall with tales of medieval kings, the tour moves through the Lords Chamber and the Commons Chamber where stories about members of both Houses are brought to life through the art and architecture.

There are a few scheduled dates for this tour throughout the year.

Saturday 16 February 2019

Saturday 23 February 2019

Tickets cost £25.50 and can be booked here.