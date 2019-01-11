A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Lifts across the London tube network were out of order for a total of 306 days last year despite routine maintenance checks every two weeks, AMP

Tube strike off: Planned walkout on the Bakerloo line cancelled after ‘significant progress’ in talks Evening Standard

A typical commute to work on the London Underground exposes commuters to the same amount of air pollution as a day on the roads, IanVisits

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Steve Norris: We need to think again about Crossrail 2 OnLondon

Crossrail: Getting a Grip London Reconnections

‘No-one fully understood Crossrail complexity’, says CEO Construction Manager

Warnings that Crossrail would be delayed were deleted by TfL in notes prepared for mayor Sadiq Khan, according to the project’s former chairman. iNews

The full scale of Crossrail’s problems have been laid bare with stations now revealed to be at the centre of ‘‘three more years’’ of work needed to open the catastrophically delayed metro. NCE

The proposed £1.5bn extension of Crossrail to Ebbsfleet is “not on the agenda”, TfL commissioner Mike Brown has said. NCE (£)

Mainline / Overground

Ambitious Ealing Broadway station design looks set to be scrapped Ealing Today

One of London’s main railway terminuses was plunged into darkness late on Tuesday when the station lights failed. BBC News

Miscellaneous

Man who had suicidal thoughts runs the length of the entire London tube network to raise awareness Metro

A commuter has died following a ‘fall from height’ at Canary Wharf station this afternoon. East London Advertiser

Sadiq Khan has refused to rule out freezing fares if he wins a second term as London mayor in next year’s election. CityAM

An interview with Kate Marjoribanks, Engineering Director, Arriva Rail London Global Railway Review

A gay couple has allegedly been punched and had hot coffee thrown on them on the London Underground. Pink News

Two environmental protesters against HS2 have pleaded not guilty to aggravated trespass charges in relation to obstructing a digger on one of the construction sites. The Guardian

A photograph of a London Underground tube map made in a WW2 prisoner of war camp has emerged from a collection taken by a British inmate in the prison camp. IanVisits

And finally, The Hidden Women Behind London’s Beloved Modernist Transit Posters CityLab

—

Image above is from Jan 2018: Go back in time with these old tube maps