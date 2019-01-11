Building work has started on what will be the longest pier on the River Thames within London, and which will include a public viewing platform.

The new pier is just upriver from the Thames Barrier, and replaces an old industrial jetty that had been partially demolished. The location for the pier is due to a new housing development by Ballymore that is currently going up on the land between the river and the DLR at West Silvertown.

The pier is being funded by the housing development and will be used by the Thames Clippers riverboat service from later this year.

Designed by London-based architects Nex following a competition in 2016, Royal Wharf Pier will also include a viewing platform area half-way along its length that will be open to the public.

The viewing platform also separates the public promenade from the floating gangway and pontoon.

The viewing platform will connect to the gangway and pontoon of the MBNA Thames Clippers terminal so the pontoon’s sheltered waiting area comprises a second timber ‘island’ – with integrated furniture and displays – enclosed in a metal shell, providing weather protection.

At the moment, the Thames Clipper service along this stretch of the river is a “limited service”, with clippers departing every half-hour mornings and evenings only. This is likely to change with the number of developments springing up along this part of the Thames.