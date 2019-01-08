One for your diaries, as this year’s open days to go underneath Reigate town center into its maze of caves have been announced.

There’s three large sets of caves to explore:

An ancient tunnel network dug by the Normans for their castle.

A mostly pre-Victorian set of industrial mines.

And a smaller set of tunnels now laid out as a museum.

Visits to two of the caves are by tour guides, and the museum is just wander around.

All told, you can easily allow half a day to do the three caves, and entry to all of them is a mere £5 per adult.

No booking, just turn up. My personal guidance would be to do the Tunnel Road cave first, as it can have queues, then the Baron’s cave, then the museum.

The caves are open 10am-4pm on the following Saturdays in 2019 – note that of all the opening dates, May is by far the busiest, so you would be advised to go a bit later in the year.

Sat 11th May

Sat 8th June

Sat 13th July

Sat 10th August

Sat 14th September

