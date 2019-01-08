If you go up to the mezzanine at Waterloo Station, there’s a display of landscape photography as part of an annual competition.

There is a long series of stand-alone boards, and easier to overlook, a number of photos mounted on the back wall as well.

Ranging from urban landscapes to classic country views, and a few railways, each photograph includes a short section of text explaining how the photo was taken.

The photos chosen to go on display at Waterloo are also destinations that can be reached from that station.

The exhibition will run until Sunday 3rd February — and is free, as it’s in the main concourse.

A book accompanies the exhibition.

The exhibition will also appear at the following London stations later this year: