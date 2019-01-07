This Easter, the Science Museum is again giving over an entire hall to vintage computer games.

This hands-on video game extravaganza features video games, computers and consoles from the past four decades, from Pong and Pacman to Minecraft and Mario.

Tickets cost £10 for an adult 90 minute session or £18 for a half-day pass. Children cost £8/£14 respectively. Full price options below.

Household names PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch will sit alongside retro consoles such as the SNES, SEGA Dreamcast and the original educational computer, the BBC Micro.

Power UP is recommended for ages 5+, and all gamers under the age of 16 must be accompanied by a paying adult.

Power UP runs from Saturday 6 April – Monday 22 April

Daily sessions: 10.45-12.15; 12.30-14.00; 14.15-15.45; 16.00-17.30

Half day tickets: 10.45-14.00; 14.15-17.30

Adults only evenings: Wednesday 10 and Wednesday 17 April 19.00-22.00

Tickets go on sale soon, but if you pre-register at the bottom of this page you will get priority booking for the tickets.