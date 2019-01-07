If you’re a person who might be interested in a career in the construction industry, there’s a chance for a behind-the-scenes views of building sites across the country.

Open Doors is the (almost) annual event that lets the public go past the wooden hoardings and onto building sites — imagine it as London Open House Weekend, but with hard hats and hi-vis.

It’s a chance to discover how the buildings and structures are constructed and find out about the diverse range of skills and professions needed on site.

Oh, and to go onto the building sites, which for some, means some amazing views.

Although aimed at younger people, it’s not exclusive to them, and anyone with an interest in the construction industry, such as a career changer, can attend. Some of the sites have some age restrictions, and some require an adult to accompany any minors visiting.

Bookings for visits is now open, and the events themselves take place over the week of Mon 17th – Sat 23rd March.

There’s a map of venues on the Open Doors website.

There are sites within the London area already, mostly residential and office developments, and usually a lot more sites will be added over the next couple of months, so keep an eye on their website for updates.

(Tip, on the location search, click “Listing” and it defaults to the most recently added sites — makes it easier to keep an eye on updates)