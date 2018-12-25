Posted on by ianvisits Posted in Uncategorised 5 Comments ↓

Whats's on in London: today or tomorrow or this weekend

5 comments on “Merry Christmas
  1. Maurice Reed says:
    25th December 2018 at 9:12 am

    Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to all.

    Reply
  2. Ian Joustra says:
    25th December 2018 at 6:07 pm

    Merry Christmas. Ian. Really enjoy your posts -keep them coming

    Reply
  3. Andrew Gwilt says:
    25th December 2018 at 11:00 pm

    Merry Christmas Ian. Looking forward to seeing more of you posts in the new year.

    Reply
  4. David Ayling says:
    26th December 2018 at 7:28 pm

    Happy New Year, Ian

    A Fantastic and eagerly awaited weekly list. Please keep going, you have many appreciative fans here.

    Reply
  5. Del Trotter says:
    27th December 2018 at 9:01 am

    Merry xmas Ian……
    Despite your continued use of that eye busting Orange font !!!
    Here’s looking forward to a less colourful New Year……

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*