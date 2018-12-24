Posted on by ianvisits Posted in Random 3 Comments ↓

Another year and Smithfield’s famous Christmas Eve meat and turkey auction gets bigger and better. Where once they conducted the whole auction from inside the stall, now long walkways weave themselves through the crowds so that everyone is close to the action, and closer to getting a joint of meat or turkey.

I’ve written about the auction itself before, but as always, its as much for the atmosphere as it is for the bargains.

Some photos:

  1. John Poole says:
    26th December 2018 at 12:55 am

    Hi Ian,
    I thought I spotted you, with your camera. It was very busy, but the atmosphere and good humour was great.I picked up a couple of nice beef joints. I hope you had enough time to get something? Have a good Christmas and a Very Happy & Healthy New Year.
    Regards,
    John.

  2. John Reynolds says:
    26th December 2018 at 11:47 am

    Great Shots well done

  3. Stephen Hartley says:
    27th December 2018 at 9:54 am

    Great photos, thanks for sharing. Caught a view of me in the video you released!

