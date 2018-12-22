The London cycle hire service, Santander Cycles is offering free bike hire over the Christmas period, including on Christmas Day, when the bikes are pretty much the only public transport available.

Use the discount code XMASCYCLE2018 to claim a free 24-hour access period until 31 December.

The code will provide one 24-hour access period, with all journeys less than 30 minutes included. Make as many journeys as you like within 24 hours, and the first 30 minutes of each journey is free.

Longer journeys cost £2 for each extra 30 minutes or less.

If you’re close to the 30 minute limit for a free ride, just park the bike in a docking station and pick up another from the next docking station and carry on cycling.

If you pop out on Christmas Day for an early morning cycle around London when it’s empty, then in calories, you’ll burn off roughly one glass of wine for every 30 minutes of cycling. Don’t go cycling after the wine though.

You can redeem the code when hiring through the Santander Cycles mobile app, or at a payment terminal by selecting the Promo Code icon at the bottom of the ‘Please confirm your purchase’ screen.

For a map of bike docking stations, click here.