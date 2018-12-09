There’s a festive deer in Piccadilly at the moment made from rubbish that glows when you make a donation to charity.

It’s on display in the garden outside St James’s Church just down the road from Piccadilly Circus.

It’s a life-size sculpture and has been made from 2,000 waste bottles to encourage people to cut down on plastic waste.

As part of the Hart installation, there is a £3 tap donation point to raise money for the Church’s charity which offers night shelters for the homeless, support for asylum seekers and free counselling services. Every tap donation will see the Hart light up with beautiful illumination, creating a magical moment that visitors are sure to remember.

The Hart of London, designed and created by Faith Bebbington, is on display until 6 January