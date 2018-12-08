A new tube map has started appearing in London Underground stations, and there’s a lot of changes to this edition.
Most notable is what’s not on the map — a long purple line that should have marked the launch of the Elizabeth line.
But what’s been added is a clearer way of showing when tube stations on different lines are within walking distance of each other. Although a lot of Zone 1 is omitted as you’ll have dotted lines all over the place turning the map into a spiders web.
Also, the stations shown have to meet a set of criteria that includes stations less than a 700m or a 10minute walk apart, where there is an easy, well-lit, signposted walking route and where making the change opens up additional travel options.
Showing walking distances for connections only between different lines does means one of the more famous “it’s easier to walk” options, between Holborn or Leicester Square to Covent Garden is not shown, as it would double up the Piccadilly line and be even more confusing.
Julie Dixon, Head of Information & Design at TfL, said: “Customers may not always be aware of how close some stations are and we hope this new design will give customers better information to plan their journeys and use London’s transport network more easily.”
London TravelWatch says that it has been pressing TfL and rail operators for a number of years to show on their maps where passengers can make easy and useful interchanges between stations, most notably in its 2015 Interchange Matters report. The interchanges will also be appearing on the rail network maps as well – showing options such as a 6 minute walk between Putney and East Putney stations enabling journeys between Wimbledon and Richmond.
Janet Cooke, Chief Executive of London TravelWatch commented: “This is a great outcome of our work on interchanges. It will open up a whole new set of easier journeys and save passengers time and money at the same time by avoiding the need to go into central London.”
The addition of the dotted walking lines also cleans up one aspect of the map, where stations have been shown as connected, when in fact they’re a short walk from each other – such as West Croydon or Clapham High Street.
The biggest change though is around West Hampstead where the connected stations have been more accurately represented with the walks between them, but also the lines have had a kink added to make the separation clearer.
One missed opportunity is that at Canary Wharf they continue to show the DLR and Jubilee line stations of the same name as being close to each other, whereas anyone who knows the area knows to use Heron Quays DLR instead as it’s a much shorter walk.
The external interchanges shown on the current tube map are:
- Archway – Upper Holloway
- Bow Church – Bow Road
- Canary Wharf LU – Canary Wharf DLR
- Clapham High Street – Clapham North
- Emirates Royal Docks – Royal Victoria
- Forest Gate – Wanstead Park
- Hammersmith (Circle & Hammersmith) – Hammersmith (District & Piccadilly)
- North Greenwich – Emirates Greenwich Peninsular
- Shadwell (London Overground) – Shadwell DLR
- Shepherd’s Bush (Tube) – Shepherd’s Bush (London Overground)
- Tower Gateway – Tower Hill
- Walthamstow Central – Walthamstow Queen’s Road
- West Croydon (London Overground) – West Croydon Tram
- West Hampstead (Tube) – West Hampstead (London Overground)
- White City – Wood Lane
The use of a paler grey for the zones also seems to make the map look a cleaner, and a few subtle changes have been made to the design, namely the layout of the tram lines, a curve at New Cross, and a small gap added between the Overground and Underground lines along the routes to Richmond and Watford Junction.
In addition, boat pictograms have been added at Canary Wharf, Westferry and Woolwich Arsenal to better reflect the interchange capabilities that exist with river services.
A final note — the tube map also now says in the bottom corner: “This diagram is an evolution of the original design conceived in 1931 by Harry Beck”
And that’s a reminder, that technically, it’s not a tube map, it’s a diagram, even if everyone* calls it a map.
*pedants excepted
Don’t see any difference in this on how TfL have changed the tube maps.
Except changes to the markings that stations that are closer or near to each other that are interchangeable or known as “Out-of-Station” interchange. Also the limited service to Battersea Park on London Overground could of been shown aswell.
Great breakdown of the changes, thanks.
The irony of showing Stations that are close to each other to walk is the fact that walking distances to change lines at a station like Green Park which is shown as a single station are often far greater than crossing the road at West Hampstead between Overground and underground !
I notice Bayswater and Queensway are not shown with walking distance yet these stations are only a few minutes apart .
As usual the map is already out of date given step free access to the Waterloo and City Line at Bank Station is now available!
Queensway/Bayswater is not a very useful interchange, and also Queensway only has lifts so its use isn’t encouraged, in the same way as Gloucester Road not being an interchange
The PDF versions aren’t up yet on the TFL site, at least not as far as I can see.
It’s not so surprising that Elizabeth Line is not on the map when you notice that Barbican, Moorgate and Whitechapel Stations still don’t have full step free access shown all of which should have been completed by theme of Elizabeth Line opening this weekend!
Instead they are all still building sites …
What about Charring Cross and Embankment? They are 240 feet or so away from each other !
This is because it doubles up the Northern line, so would make it more confusing.
Article mentions that zone 1 examples have been omitted simply because of the sheer number there are and confusing nature they would make to the map .
Anyone know the reason for the separation of the Bakerloo and Watford DC lines?
& yes I’d love to see a solid orange / dashed to Battersea Park Maybe they might do it when the NLE opens up?
@Modi “Although a lot of Zone 1 is omitted as you’ll have dotted lines all over the place turning the map into a spiders web.”
While it is quicker to walk between Canary Wharf tube to Heron Quays DLR, several trains terminate/start from CW DLR so in many cases it makes some sense to interchange there.
There’s no real need to show a walking route between Charing Cross and Embankment as both the lines serving the former also call at the latter.
But it’s quicker to walk from Charing Cross to Embankment Station if you want Circle and District lines than use tube trains involving going down and up escalators etc.
But none of these maps will be produced online so that they can be read and used.
The tube map is always published on the TfL website.
Although graphic congestion in zone 1 could be an issue, you’d think they would show the links where out-of-station-interchange is permitted. After all that affects our pockets as well as our feet!
This new map is not good as it misses out a lot of the zone 1 stations.
If there isn’t a legend/key on the map the dotted lines are useless and confusing.
There is a legend/key on the map – you can clearly see it on there.
Hmmm, I’m not sure about this.
Whilst practical, sort of, it’s starting to look very cluttered.
The whole point of Beck’s original design was to focus solely on the Tube network.
This is a move towards the issues he moved away from and surface level thinking is being brought back into the map. Not an improvement.
I agree that there’s always a usefulness vs. clutter trade-off, and it’s never obvious where to set that dial.
But I disagree with the remark about “surface level thinking”. The purpose of an abstract diagram is to tell you what journeys are possible, while ignoring any geographic information that doesn’t actually matter to your journey. This new walkability information is very much consistent with that, because it does affect your journey.
Queensway to Bags water
Wonder how many tourists have changed at Notting hill rather than make short walk along Queensway to from Hyde park /Kensington palace
bayswater #autocomplete
Another external interchange shown on the diagram is Kenton to Northwick Park.
I find the lighter grey for even number zone boundaries useless. It is good to see that Victoria is now marked as step-free. It actually has an absurdly long ‘step-free’ walk between Victoria line ticket hall and trains.
Was hoping to see the Paddington to Lancaster Gate connection, as that’s one I’ve missed on past journeys, but apparently not.
It has ommited many throughout, e.g. Paddington to Lancaster Gt, or Bayswater to Queensway, or Kentish Town (tube) / Chalk Farm to Kentish Town West (Overground) – it is a good idea, but not properly implemented yet…