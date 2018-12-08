A delightful video has been released of a group of people who were at the original excavation of the London Mithraeum and recently returned to see its restoration.

When the Temple of Mithras was unearthed in 1954, thousands of people queued for hours to be able to get a glimpse of the excavation works. It was a moment of hope in a city that was still clearing rubble from the war and where people went hungry due to food rationing.

As such it sparked a level of interest that seems maybe a little strange today, where you might expect a few hundred history fans to turn up, not the tens of thousands of ordinary folk taking a special trip to stand in the cold for hours to see a muddy building site.

When the Mithraeum was being prepared to be moved from its desolate 1960s site back to its original home deep under the streets of London, a series of recordings were made of people who were in those famous queues.

Why they did it, what it meant to them, their memories of the day.

And earlier this year, some returned to see the Mithraeum in its new home.

The oral history recordings have just been published on the London Mithraeum’s website here.