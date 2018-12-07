A revised set of plans for the rather ugly 1960s office block next to Waterloo station have been shown off, featuring a taping set of buildings and roof gardens.

This is the latest of several attempts to redevelop the much loathed office block which is one of the remaining large scale development sites in the Waterloo area.

The most recent planning permission was granted, following a protracted dispute, back in 2014 for a set of towers which were accused of spoiling the view of the House of Parliament from the other side of the river.

Although approved, the scheme was (obviously) never carried out and the site sold to the current owners last year, who have now put forward their own scheme.

The new scheme sees a tall tower looming over Waterloo Station, but replacing the bland office facade that currently stands on the site. The block will then cascade downwards away from the train station as the surrounding buildings also reduce in height.

The main change for Waterloo station users is that the fragmented layout of the streets and traffic islands in front of the station will be swept away and replaced with a plaza style space.

There will also be a new pedestrian street lined with shops and cafes, referred to as the ‘Waterloo Curve’ which would run between Elizabeth House and Waterloo Station. Although details are scant, it seems to sit behind the building, so pedestrians are taken away from the main York Road, and the pollution.

The plans also see the current footbridge over York Road removed.

There will be public displays of the plans the Waterloo Action Centre staring tomorrow (Sat).

Saturday 8 December 2018: 10:00am – 4:00pm

Monday 10 December 2018: 1:00pm – 7:00pm

Friday 14 December 2018: 12:00am – 8:00pm

Saturday 15 December 2018: 10:00am – 4:00pm

Planning permission is expected to be filed early next year.

The site is also now known as the “One Waterloo” development, because developers these days are obsessed with calling their buildings “One Something”.