A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…
London Underground
London Underground and Balfour Beatty fined £433,000 after worker crushed GCR
Bank tube station gets a new entrance under the Bloomberg building IanVisits
H&M Brings Scented Posters to the London Underground Retail Tech News
Mistakes on the tube map Diamond Geezer
Elizabeth line / Crossrail
Crossrail and HS2 chairman Sir Terry Morgan resigns Construction News
The departing chairman of Crossrail has cast doubt on Sadiq Khan’s claim that he only knew about the delay in Crossrail two days before the announcement. LBC
TfL and Crossrail to pay £15m to Canary Wharf Group if Elizabeth Line station is not complete by 2021 CityAM
Average rents along the Elizabeth Line in London have increased at more than double the rate of the London average over the last six year, a new study has found. Property Wire
Electricians working on Crossrail’s Whitechapel Station project say they have been left in the dark about possible redundancies in the run-up to Christmas. Construction Enquirer
Mainline / Overground
Wallington Girls’ Gospel Choir was given the rare chance to sing at a major train station in London this past weekend. Local Guardian
This is what it’s really like to be a female train driver with Southern Railway Evening Standard
Commuters have hit out after a train made an unscheduled stop at Watford so Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and his squad could get to a game. MENCost to taxpayer of disrupted Southeastern franchise process to hit £6.5 million Murky Depths
Miscellaneous
Transport for London’s Oyster card and contactless payment travel system is to be extended, the Department for Transport has announced. BBC News
A mother has slammed passengers on the London Underground after they ignored her autistic son’s distressed screams for help. Metro
Three companies are left in the race to become TfL’s investment partner for the delivery of more than 3,000 build-to-rent homes across the capital. Inside Housing
Elizabeth line inspired artworks sell for more than £100,000 to raise money for charity Architects Journal
Romford station worker walks 63 miles and raises more than £2,600 for Samaritans Romford Recorder
And finally, Buy a bit of an old Jubilee line tube train IanVisits
—
Image above is from Jan 2018: Canals, spies & politics – the Crossrails that weren’t built
Diamond Geezer ,does it really matter that the stations are not listed alphabetically ?They are all on the map and I’m sure passengers will be able to find them .Do yourself a favour and get a life!
Dear Sir, might I suggest that you hold your nose and dive in to the deep end that is the comment section on DG’s page on this subject? Whilst I sympathize with the spirit of your argument, perhaps the problem is with the delivery and that’s a mere point of style.
Some rules are just there to be accepted for the ease of getting along and surely alphabetical order is oneof these and must be obeyed.
Good idea to extend the Oyster card scheme to Hertford North, Welwyn Garden City, Luton Airport Parkway and Epsom. With Epsom to become Zone 6. There were plans to extend the Oyster Card contactless scheme to Broxbourne and other stations on the outskirts of London.
Well yes it is understandable if Canary Wharf Elizabeth Line station wasn’t going to be completed in time that is to cost £15m. Then yes it should be withheld (postponed) until it’s due to be completed in 2021. Whilst other stations on the Elizabeth Line may also not be completed in 2019 and instead could be finished in Mid or late 2020 or in 2021. Whilst some stations have already been upgraded and are step-free.
As the Crossrail project is over budget and is likely to be pushed back once again. As all that tax payers money being spent on building a new East-West London rail line that passes underneath Central London won’t be completed in time next year and/or in 2020. As more new Class 345 trains are to be be delivered from its Bombardier train manufacturing plant in Derby, Derbyshire in the East Midlands.
And the Crossrail 2 project may not happen until in the late 2020s or in the 2030s.