Canals, spies & politics – the Crossrails that weren’t built

London Underground

London Underground and Balfour Beatty fined £433,000 after worker crushed GCR

Bank tube station gets a new entrance under the Bloomberg building IanVisits

H&M Brings Scented Posters to the London Underground Retail Tech News

Mistakes on the tube map Diamond Geezer

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Crossrail and HS2 chairman Sir Terry Morgan resigns Construction News

The departing chairman of Crossrail has cast doubt on Sadiq Khan’s claim that he only knew about the delay in Crossrail two days before the announcement. LBC

TfL and Crossrail to pay £15m to Canary Wharf Group if Elizabeth Line station is not complete by 2021 CityAM

Average rents along the Elizabeth Line in London have increased at more than double the rate of the London average over the last six year, a new study has found. Property Wire

Electricians working on Crossrail’s Whitechapel Station project say they have been left in the dark about possible redundancies in the run-up to Christmas. Construction Enquirer

Mainline / Overground

Wallington Girls’ Gospel Choir was given the rare chance to sing at a major train station in London this past weekend. Local Guardian

This is what it’s really like to be a female train driver with Southern Railway Evening Standard

Commuters have hit out after a train made an unscheduled stop at Watford so Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and his squad could get to a game. MENCost to taxpayer of disrupted Southeastern franchise process to hit £6.5 million Murky Depths

Miscellaneous

Transport for London’s Oyster card and contactless payment travel system is to be extended, the Department for Transport has announced. BBC News

A mother has slammed passengers on the London Underground after they ignored her autistic son’s distressed screams for help. Metro

Three companies are left in the race to become TfL’s investment partner for the delivery of more than 3,000 build-to-rent homes across the capital. Inside Housing

Elizabeth line inspired artworks sell for more than £100,000 to raise money for charity Architects Journal

Romford station worker walks 63 miles and raises more than £2,600 for Samaritans Romford Recorder

And finally, Buy a bit of an old Jubilee line tube train IanVisits

