One of the periodic reports from TfL has been released with details of ongoing network upgrades across the networks it controls over the past few months. If you’ve ever wondered what goes on when the lines are closed at weekends, this will inform you.
Station upgrades
Old Street
The planning application for the rebuild of the ticket hall is due to be submitted by the end of the year.
Nine Elms
They completed the primary construction works in late September. More than two-thirds of the pre-cast platform sections have been installed and casting of the lining wall and column encasement continues on schedule. The blockwork to create the internal walls for the rooms in the new station and construction of the eastern superstructure are now underway.
Battersea Power Station
Construction work has started on the internal walls to form the rooms in the new station. Construction of the eastern and western service lift shafts and emergency stairs was completed in September. Installation of the architectural ceiling in the station ticket hall continues, with 80 out of 92 sections complete.
Kennington
The final fit-out of four new passageways continues during engineering hours. This includes the installation of the flooring and electrical equipment as well as tiling the passageway walls.
Bank
80 percent of the new tunnels for the station upgrade has been completed, and waterproofing of the new tunnels has begun ahead of schedule.
At the new Cannon Street entrance, they have completed the large-scale excavation of the new station box. The next phase involves starting the lift shafts for the new station entrance. Preparatory works at the Northern line platform are almost complete.
The exceptionally delayed new entrance to the Waterloo & City line is still due to open by the end of this month.
Victoria
All remaining station modernisation works will be finished by the end of December, with the project close-out including property refurbishment, reinstatement of the roadway and bus station by mid-2019.
Paddington
Two new escalators and a new lift between the Bakerloo and Elizabeth lines have been installed. The installation of vitreous enamel wall and ceiling panels is progressing.
Line upgrades
Sub-surface lines
For the signalling upgrade, they have competed 120 out of 192 in-cab installations to 18 (out of 33) engineering vehicles, and have successfully run one of these in test conditions.
They have also upgrade 24 of the 46 signal control rooms.
Piccadilly line
The trains are getting overhaul to increase the fleet’s safety and reliability, improve
performance and provide a more comfortable journey. It includes an overhaul of door locks, saloon doors, saloon seating and flooring, and replacing central wiring.
They are also overhauling the pneumatic control mechanism, which controls the
acceleration and braking of the train through the traction motors. TfL expects
to complete the project in 2022.
Elizabeth line
Progress is being made on completing the stations and testing their systems as well as completing the installation of the rail system in the central tunnels to facilitate a period of intensive underground testing of signalling systems, train and rail infrastructure.
Award of the contracts for enhancement works on six western surface stations is progressing, and enabling work for these station upgrades is continuing with significant works.
Northern line
At Camden Town, four sets of deep Tube points had been renewed, including 100 metres of new track layout.
Moorgate Station – I visited Moorgate Station last Wednesday and was able to see the new lift for the Northern Line through a glass panel in shuttering.
I then went up to the Great Northern City Line which is directly above the Northern Line and even has escalators for interchange. But there was no sign of any work to install lift access.!
It seems according to the person who runs SFL site (Step Free London) Moorgate finds itself in a civil war between the DFT who operate Northern City Line and Northern Line run by TFL and Mayor as to who funds lift access ! ( in other words who builds a hole in the wall so lift can stop at that level ….! ) .
It seems Moorgate Station will have step free access to all sub surface platforms , Northern Line and Crossrail/ Elizabeth Line but the Great Northern platforms which seem time locked in NSE days won’t get a stop on lift between Northern Line and interchange levels…
Perhaps this site could investigate ” The Missing Lift Door at Moorgate Station…..?”