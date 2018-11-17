One of the periodic reports from TfL has been released with details of ongoing network upgrades across the networks it controls over the past few months. If you’ve ever wondered what goes on when the lines are closed at weekends, this will inform you.

Station upgrades

Old Street

The planning application for the rebuild of the ticket hall is due to be submitted by the end of the year.

Nine Elms

They completed the primary construction works in late September. More than two-thirds of the pre-cast platform sections have been installed and casting of the lining wall and column encasement continues on schedule. The blockwork to create the internal walls for the rooms in the new station and construction of the eastern superstructure are now underway.

Battersea Power Station

Construction work has started on the internal walls to form the rooms in the new station. Construction of the eastern and western service lift shafts and emergency stairs was completed in September. Installation of the architectural ceiling in the station ticket hall continues, with 80 out of 92 sections complete.

Kennington

The final fit-out of four new passageways continues during engineering hours. This includes the installation of the flooring and electrical equipment as well as tiling the passageway walls.

Bank

80 percent of the new tunnels for the station upgrade has been completed, and waterproofing of the new tunnels has begun ahead of schedule.

At the new Cannon Street entrance, they have completed the large-scale excavation of the new station box. The next phase involves starting the lift shafts for the new station entrance. Preparatory works at the Northern line platform are almost complete.

The exceptionally delayed new entrance to the Waterloo & City line is still due to open by the end of this month.

Victoria

All remaining station modernisation works will be finished by the end of December, with the project close-out including property refurbishment, reinstatement of the roadway and bus station by mid-2019.

Paddington

Two new escalators and a new lift between the Bakerloo and Elizabeth lines have been installed. The installation of vitreous enamel wall and ceiling panels is progressing.

Line upgrades

Sub-surface lines

For the signalling upgrade, they have competed 120 out of 192 in-cab installations to 18 (out of 33) engineering vehicles, and have successfully run one of these in test conditions.

They have also upgrade 24 of the 46 signal control rooms.

Piccadilly line

The trains are getting overhaul to increase the fleet’s safety and reliability, improve

performance and provide a more comfortable journey. It includes an overhaul of door locks, saloon doors, saloon seating and flooring, and replacing central wiring.

They are also overhauling the pneumatic control mechanism, which controls the

acceleration and braking of the train through the traction motors. TfL expects

to complete the project in 2022.

Elizabeth line

Progress is being made on completing the stations and testing their systems as well as completing the installation of the rail system in the central tunnels to facilitate a period of intensive underground testing of signalling systems, train and rail infrastructure.

Award of the contracts for enhancement works on six western surface stations is progressing, and enabling work for these station upgrades is continuing with significant works.

Northern line

At Camden Town, four sets of deep Tube points had been renewed, including 100 metres of new track layout.