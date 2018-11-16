A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…
London Underground
The first coffee shop on the London Underground staffed by formerly homeless people has opened at Clapham Common Tube station. BBC News
A major upgrade to one of the world’s oldest deep underground railways, at Bank in London, relies on a single overhead crane nestled in a side street. Cranes Today
Elizabeth line / Crossrail
Why London City Airport wants Crossrail extended to Ebbsfleet and its own station In Your Area
A pay row is brewing on Crossrail about overtime payments during the race to get the project finished. Construction Enquirer
The Crossrail delay is set to cost TfL nearly £200M next year in lost revenue, a new report has revealed. NCE
The botched opening of Crossrail won’t impact plans to extend it through Bexley, according to a top councillor. News Shopper
Khan accused Crossrail of governance ‘failing’ Construction News (£)
TfL bosses did not claim any expenses over the summer while it was embroiled in troubles regarding the £15.4bn Elizabeth Line. City AM
Mainline / Overground
Southeastern wants more women train drivers BBC News
The ‘ghost’ trains from London to Gatwick that don’t exist – but cost £5.50 more SurreyLive
The train arriving seven months late: Thameslink belatedly boosts weekday service at Charlton Charlton Champion
Arcadis Consulting has been awarded a £7m contract to design the rail systems at the new Old Oak Common HS2 station. RTM
More Overground delays as introduction of new trains pushed back Ham & High
Miscellaneous
WHSmith at Barking station to close (because the station is to be rebuilt) B&D Post
TfL has announced it is teaming up with Bosch to tackle the “transport problems of the future”. E&T
Children from a Sutton primary school have visited a ground-breaking new virtual-reality experience to learn about safety near railways. Local London
A train that hasn’t been seen on the London Underground since 1971 could make a return if plans to restore a collection of Q-Stock carriages can be completed. IanVisits
A baby has been born on a train after his mother went into labour while on board. BBC News
And finally, Clapham Common tube station has been ‘taken over’ by vegan posters. Plant Based News
—
Image above is from Jan 2017: Crossrail in a jam with Astoria nightclub discovery
I think that the London Overground Class 710 won’t be introduced until after Christmas or early next year since it’s been delayed. Shame really. Because of the Class 172 on the Gospel Oak-Barking Line is unreliable and needs to be cascaded to West Midlands Trains so that it can be operated on the Coventry-Leamington Spa and Coventry-Nuneaton services. As 2 of the Class 172/0s have already been cascaded to WM Trains.
Where would they build a station for crossrail at LCY?
Every time the chief exec (the last one said the same) says they want a station they never say where it could be built.
The Connaught tunnel makes it nigh on impossible as that is (a) a tunnel and (b) on a curve so no platform doors possible. That is even if they could find space for all the station facilities.
When the old North London line stopped at Silvertown I think they ran buses to LCY but do the local residents want masses of bus trips a day clogging up their streets with the congestion and polution that would likely bring?