A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

The first coffee shop on the London Underground staffed by formerly homeless people has opened at Clapham Common Tube station. BBC News

A major upgrade to one of the world’s oldest deep underground railways, at Bank in London, relies on a single overhead crane nestled in a side street. Cranes Today

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Why London City Airport wants Crossrail extended to Ebbsfleet and its own station In Your Area

A pay row is brewing on Crossrail about overtime payments during the race to get the project finished. Construction Enquirer

The Crossrail delay is set to cost TfL nearly £200M next year in lost revenue, a new report has revealed. NCE

The botched opening of Crossrail won’t impact plans to extend it through Bexley, according to a top councillor. News Shopper

Khan accused Crossrail of governance ‘failing’ Construction News (£)

TfL bosses did not claim any expenses over the summer while it was embroiled in troubles regarding the £15.4bn Elizabeth Line. City AM

Mainline / Overground

Southeastern wants more women train drivers BBC News

The ‘ghost’ trains from London to Gatwick that don’t exist – but cost £5.50 more SurreyLive

The train arriving seven months late: Thameslink belatedly boosts weekday service at Charlton Charlton Champion

Arcadis Consulting has been awarded a £7m contract to design the rail systems at the new Old Oak Common HS2 station. RTM

More Overground delays as introduction of new trains pushed back Ham & High

Miscellaneous

WHSmith at Barking station to close (because the station is to be rebuilt) B&D Post

TfL has announced it is teaming up with Bosch to tackle the “transport problems of the future”. E&T

Children from a Sutton primary school have visited a ground-breaking new virtual-reality experience to learn about safety near railways. Local London

A train that hasn’t been seen on the London Underground since 1971 could make a return if plans to restore a collection of Q-Stock carriages can be completed. IanVisits

A baby has been born on a train after his mother went into labour while on board. BBC News

And finally, Clapham Common tube station has been ‘taken over’ by vegan posters. Plant Based News

—

Image above is from Jan 2017: Crossrail in a jam with Astoria nightclub discovery