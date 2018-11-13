In WW2 tunnels deep under Clapham there’s a farm that’s normally sealed off for hygiene reasons, but now, small tours are being arranged.

This is a chance to enter this hidden world by visiting Growing Underground, an urban farm situated 33 meters underneath the streets of Clapham in part of the World War II air raid shelters.

Explore the famous ‘pink’ futuristic farm

Discover the history of the tunnels, how the farm came to be and it’s future role in a sustainable world

Take home the freshest micro herb salad in town, picked straight off the farm.

Tours are with one of the founders and last approximately 75 mins

Tickets cost £40.56 — £45 and can be booked here.

Important information:

Age restrictions: Children under 14 years of age are not permitted onto the tours due to health and safety restrictions.

Clothing: Visitors must wear flat sturdy shoes. Guests wearing open toe sandals, shoes or high-heels will be refused entry due to health and safety requirement. Any jewellery and watches will need to be taken off before entering the farm.

Access: There is no step-free access into the main building. There is a lift to the farm but unfortunately it is not wheelchair accessible due to the constrictions of the site. The tours all comprise of walking, steps and may involve long stairwells (of up to 180 steps), low lighting and uneven floors underfoot.

Everyone must bring a photographic proof of ID along with their ticket to be permitted entry.