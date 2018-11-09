A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Siemens appears to have survived a legal challenge from rivals for its £1.5bn London Underground contract, paving the way for its £200m train factory in Goole. Hull Daily Mail

Ben Goldsmith ridiculed for blaming Tube congestion on immigration – when it was a faulty train iNews

A periodical look at the construction of the Northern line extension to Battersea. IanVisits

Travel chaos for commuters as strike hits London Underground Metro

Renewable energy developers are being invited to provide options for TfL to power the Underground using low carbon sources. Energy Live News

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

London Underground managing director Mark Wild has been drafted in to rescue the Crossrail project, which has come unstuck in its final stages. Construction Index

The Mayor has finally responded to a London Assembly Transport Committee letter requesting information about who knew what, when, regarding the Crossrail delay. London Assembly

It may have failed to deliver Crossrail on time, but TfL’s spin operation is still working at full capacity MayorWatch

Mainline / Overground

Shop owners claim they have been left in the dark about Barking station development B&D Post

Serving members of the Armed Forces will be entitled to free train travel on Sunday if attending Remembrance events. Forces Network

With consultation on the much-discussed improvements at East Croydon and Windmill Bridge open, a look at what is being put forward London Reconnections

Miscellaneous

Kempston schoolboy visited all of London’s 270 underground stations in just two days. Bedford Today

Rail workers’ war memorial unveiled at London St Pancras The Guardian

Old Coats Wanted: Donate at tube stations for Wrap Up London 2018 Londonist

Basildon man flies plane after underground escalator fall left him paralysed Southend Echo

The curious history of the London Underground’s tiles Daily Telegraph (£)

Making trains run on time – Speeding up the “platform-train interface” using AI The Economist (£)

A hawk is to patrol the UK’s busiest train station in a bid to stop pigeons pinching passengers’ food. BBC News

Man stuck in train loo live Tweets his bid to escape – then gets sent funniest photo by rail firm Mirror

Posters with Polish poems have appeared on the London underground as Poland marks the centenary of recovering its independence. Radio Poland

And finally, We’re not attention-seekers, say the railway piano players The Guardian

—

Image above is from May 2018: Vintage tube train arrives at the Epping Ongar railway