A time for introspective pondering about a year that’s past, and a look back at what you the reader read the most.

The second year of the pandemic has been easier than the first, but as I write, bookended by museums closing and facemasks being worn indoors. That has of necessity made site visits more difficult, as people are quite reasonably wary of inviting that random guy in to have a look at what they are up to.

That said, some 6.5 million pages were read this year.

It’s always a privilege to be in a position to use the website to get access to off-limits places and share them with a wider audience so that more people can see what goes on behind closed doors and building site hoardings.

There have been some personal highlights though – with trips to HS2 and South Kensington tube station being pretty much up there. Plenty of wandering around town discovering new things on streets and hidden corners, and the ongoing series of London alleys.

London Open House returned, which was a huge relief, as did its construction equivalent, Open Doors.

With luck 2022 will start to see some sort of return to normality in the spring, although most of us thought that about this year as well, but we are undeniably in a better position now, with vaccines deployed and better medical knowledge about how to deal with a pandemic.

A Jubilee weekend is expected this summer (or a state funeral), the Elizabeth line will open, the London Overground will be extended, and hopefully, all those places that had to close or restrict entry numbers will once more welcome us all back, so we can get out and about exploring London once again.

The top 10 countdown of what you read in 2021

And finally:

The ianVisits website has been running now for 13 years, initially as a personal blog, later adding the events listings guide to the offbeat and geeky events in London.

Advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but the pandemic induced collapse in advertising has hurt many publishers

That is why I have a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It’s very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising. Whether it’s a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of the ianVisits website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what ianVisits provides, then please support the website here.

Thank You

Ian